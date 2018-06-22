Indore: DCI seeks papers to give nod to Government Dental College for PG courses

Indore: Dental Council of India (DCI) has asked Government College of Dentistry to submit balance sheet of last three years and other relevant details for starting three new post graduate courses. “We have applied for three courses and we are waiting for approval for nine seats for 2019-20,” Government College of Dentistry principal Dr Deshraj Jain said.

The only government dental college of the state has applied for three MDS courses including oral medicine and radiology, oral pathology and microbiology, and paedodontics and preventive dentistry. The college administration has sought three seats in each course for 2019-20 session.

Dr Jain said that the council has asked them to submit certain documents, which they will submit at the earliest. A letter by under secretary, ministry of health and family welfare was sent to the council, which has been accepted by the executive committee in a meeting held on June 19.

The council has asked college to send it annual reports of 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, audited balance sheets for 2016-17, certified copy of title deeds of total available land as a proof of ownership, zoning plans of available sites, indicating their land use certified by the principal, letter from associated hospital and authorisation letter addressed to bankers of the applicant authorising the central government/Dental Council of India to make independent enquiries regarding the financial track record of the applicant.

“We don’t have to worry about balance sheets and title deeds as it is a government college while the letter by the superintendent will be given soon along with authorisation of the enquiry,” Dr Jain said. The council will inspect facilities in the college after clearing application and final decision will be taken only on the basis of inspection report.