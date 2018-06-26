Indore: DAVV’s executive council member threaten others during meeting

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council meeting on Monday witnessed heated exchanges among its members over promotion of 11 teachers appointed under self-financing scheme. Council member Alok Dawar went to the extent saying that he should not be taken lightly as he got a VC removed earlier.

“In 2004, when Bharat Chhaparwal was VC, I got Section 52 (emergency) of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973 clamped in the university,” he said. The situation turned normal only after other EC members asked him to calm down and stick to the issues on agenda. The main issue on agenda for EC meeting was promotion of 11 teachers under self-financing course. Of them, 10 are from management discipline and one from engineering stream.

Their interviews were held two-and-a-half years back and since then their fate lies sealed in envelopes. The envelopes were not opened as complaints pertaining to appointments were filed. After redressal of complaints, the university placed the issue in EC meeting on Monday. EC member Dawar objected to the promotions stating that their appointments were made on “exit policy”. “There is no provision for promotion of teachers of self-financing courses under exit policy,” he said.

Academics in EC led by Prof VB Gupta stated that promotion is right of every person and no provision states that teachers of self-financing courses can’t be given promotion. This led to heated exchange among academics and Dawar. The legal advice taken on the issue was placed before EC. Later, it was decided the matter should be referred to additional chief secretary BR Naidu (higher education) for approval. “Promotion will be given only if ACS gives consent,” vice- chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad told reporters after EC meeting.

“How dare you point finger at me?” EC members Ragini Makkhar and Purshottam Gautam also had heated arguments. Gautam was speaking over the matter when Makkhar interrupted him. Annoyed, he pointed finger at Makkhar and asked her not to interrupt. This made her furious and she yelled at Gautam saying, “How dare you point finger at me?” The V-C intervened and pacified them.

Nod to reduce fee

EC approved to reduce fees of three courses run by School of Social Science. The courses include Master of Social Works, Bachelor of Social Works and Master of Arts (sociology). After finance committee’s nod, the proposal for reducing fee was placed before EC stating that courses’ fee is lesser in colleges compared to university. “EC approved rationalisation of fee structures,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

The fee of MSW was Rs 32,000, which has been reduced to Rs 23,000. Similarly, fee of BSW was Rs 20,000, which has decreased to Rs 16,000. As far as MA (sociology) is concerned, a reduction of Rs 17,000 has been made in its structure. The course fee was Rs 32,000, which has been reduced to Rs 15,000.