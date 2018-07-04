Indore: DAVV told to increase number of autonomous colleges

Indore: Chancellor of state universities, Anandiben Patel has directed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and other state universities to increase number of autonomous colleges falling under their jurisdiction. “Chancellor is for more academic and administrative freedom to colleges. For that, she has directed us to permit autonomous status to more colleges in the state,” said DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He said autonomous status is granted by University Grants Commission (UGC) to colleges after assessing their standard. “We will invite applications from colleges wishing to become autonomous colleges. Our teams will go to applicant colleges and assess their standards and facilities. If they deserved autonomy we will give consent,” Dhakad said.

Currently, eight colleges under DAVV enjoy autonomous status. They include Holkar Science College, Old GDC, Kasturba Gram College, Prestige Institute, Pioneer Institute and Christian Eminent. Applications of two more institutes viz Tagore College and Arihant College are pending with UGC.

Director of College Development Council Sumant Katiyal said UGC has toughened regulations for autonomous colleges. “Now colleges with only A or above accreditation status can apply for autonomy,” he added.

MP sixth in number of autonomous colleges

Madhya Pradesh stands sixth in the country as far as number of. The state has 39 autonomous colleges. Of that, eight colleges each are under DAVV, Barkatullah University and Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya. Remaining 13 autonomous colleges are affiliated to six other conventional universities in MP. Maximum number of colleges, to be precise 181, is in Tamil Nadu followed by 84 in Andhra Pradesh, 70 in Karnataka. No college in Bihar enjoys autonomy. Country has 621 autonomous colleges.

What autonomy means?

The college has right to conduct its own exam and evaluate answer books and design syllabi of courses. It can also start whichever course it wants to. The university can’t interfere in its affairs. The university just has to award affiliation to the colleges and award degree to its students. Marksheets are awarded by the college.