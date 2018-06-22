Indore: DAVV told to bring 20,000 students to pull crowd for PM’s function on June 23

Indore: Anticipating low turnout of people at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme on June 23, the district administration on Thursday asked Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to send 20,000 students for the event. The university has been given a target to bring 20, 000 students through a verbal order.

Feeling the pressure, the university cancelled all the examinations, which were scheduled for June 23. Ten examination papers were scheduled on June 23 for courses including BSW, BA, BBA (HA), BHM, BSc, B.Com etc. In a meeting held on Thursday, the district administration gave targets to different departments and organisations to bring people in large numbers to Nehru Stadium for PM’s function.

The university told administrative officers that it would be difficult to arrange students in such large numbers during vacations but administration paid no heed. Minutes after the meeting, the university issued a public notice stating that exams scheduled on June 23 were cancelled.

“The new dates of the cancelled papers will be declared shortly,” the notice stated. The noticed also stated that the papers’ schedule will not change. “The PM will address programme to celebrate Swachhata Parv at Nehru Stadium. Many students would like to attend the function. So, we have cancelled exams on that day,” Dhakad said. He also said DAVV has received 20,000 passes meant for students.

Special seating arrangements have been made for students at Nehru Stadium. “Those who want to attend the function should collect passes from us,” Dhakad said. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had issued an advisory to candidates appearing in assistant professor’s exam on June 23 to report early at test centres to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams.

Kailash Kher to perform

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will perform to pull crowd at PM’s function on June 23. The exercise is also aimed to make people wait till PM arrives at function.