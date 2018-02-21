Indore: DAVV to launch bicycle facility to reduce carbon footprints on UTD campus today

Indore: Nearly seven months after announcement, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is all set to roll out a fleet of 100 bicycles on Wednesday to encourage students and staff to use non-motorised vehicle and thus reduce carbon footprints on UTD premises.

“A bicycle company, ofo, will be running bicycle sharing facility on UTD campus,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad, who will flag off the facility.

He said that the company would start the facility with 100 bicycles. With increase in demand, the number of bikes will be increased in future, he added.

For first six months, bicycles will be provided for fee to the students. After six months, the company will give bikes on rent on a very nominal price,” Dhakad said.

The university has decided to promote cycling as a safe and healthy alternative means of transportation for UTD campus. The DAVV’s plan is to set up four stations on UTD campus from where students and employees can take bicycles on rent and peddle it to classes or around the campus.

Recently, Indian Institute of Technology Indore also launched bicycle facility on its campus.