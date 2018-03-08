Indore: DAVV to hike 10% fees of UTD, PhD courses

Indore: Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya would have to shell out more to pursue courses offered by university teaching departments. Besides, students will have to pay more for doctoral research degree programme and use library facility of the university.

The university’s finance committee on Wednesday approved proposals for increasing course fee, PhD fee and library charges to check the growing deficit. “Operational cost is growing whereas income of the university is steady. Because of this scenario, our coffers are getting empty fast. To deal with this, we have decided to increase our income by hiking fees,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He said that the university on Wednesday proposed 10 per cent hike in fee of courses offered by teaching departments and 10 per cent hike in PhD coursework fee and registration charges.

Fees of university teaching departments were not hiked for two years. In 2016, the university executive council had approved up to 60 per cent hike in course fee. However, later Dhakad took charge as the V-C and got the steep hike revoked. He convinced the EC only to hike 10 per cent fee. “This year also we are increasing 10 per cent fee so that students do not feel the pinch,” said Dhakad.

He also stated that fee of select teaching departments would be hiked. Departments which are making profit will see no hike in course fees, he said. The finance committee also approved hike in fee of PhD course work and registration charges. The new fee structure will be implemented on the upcoming batches.

The committee also nodded proposal for increasing fee of library. “Library fee was not hiked for the past two decades so we have revised the fee,” registrar Ajay Verma said.