Indore: DAVV to grade colleges to rationalise course fees

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has been empowered by the State government to fix fees of colleges under its wings, has decided to grade institutes to rationalise their fee structures. “We are set to start process of fixing fee. But for that we first need to categorise colleges. Grading system seems to be the best way to categorise colleges. We will soon start process to grade colleges and then finalise fee structures,” said Sumant Katiyal, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that they have written to the colleges seeking information related to infrastructure, facilities, available faculty and student strength. “On the basis of these, parameters for grading the colleges will be decided,” he added. The university would also consider accreditation status awarded by National Assessment and Accreditation Council and ranking awarded by National Institutional Ranking Framework while deciding the grade of the college.

Accepting a long pending demand of students, the state government about two months ago had conferred on the universities the right to regulate fee structures of courses run by private colleges in the state. “The government has asked the state universities to regulate fees charged by colleges affiliated to them. The move came following an order by coordination committee – the apex body of higher education in the state,” said vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He said that the university would shortly undertake an exercise to rationalise fee structures “college and course-wise”. “We have constituted Fee Regulatory Committee for the purpose,” Dhakad informed. The committee comprises Prof Anil Kumar (chairman), Prof Ashok Sharma, Prof SP Singh, Sumant Katiyal, finance controller Dilip Verma, CA Anil Bhandari, deputy registrar Ajay Verma and deputy registrar (administration).

“The committee will go through the existing fee structures of colleges course-wise and come up with a rationalised fee structure which will be uniform to a large extent. The new structures will be implemented from session 2018-19,” said committee chairman Prof Anil Kumar.

Currently there is a huge difference in fee structures of similar courses at different colleges. “For instance, fee of BBA course at a college is Rs 10,000 while it is about Rs 1 lakh at another college. The regulatory committee will address this disparity and reduce fees of the colleges which are charging heavily,” Katiyal said.

At present, fees structures of courses including MBBS, MBA, BE, BEd, and MEd are regulated by Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (AFRC), office of which is located at Bhopal. The university would decide fees of the courses which are not regulated by AFRC. The courses, which will come under the ambit of the university, include BA, BSC, BCom, MCom, LLB, BA-LLB, BBA, BSc and BCA among others.