Indore: DAVV to give direct admissions in BVoc courses 

Indore: Disappointed over poor response by students to Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) programmes, the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to dissolve condition of mandatory CET for admission in the courses. “For admission in BVoc courses, common entrance test (CET) was compulsory. But, now we have decided to abolish this condition and allow direct admission in the courses,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He meant that the candidates who had not taken CET could also take admission in BVoc courses. However, the VC stated that priority would be given to CET candidates in the admission process. “We will give preference to CET candidates over non-CET ones,” the VC said adding that the admission would be granted on “first come, first served” basis.

The schedule for admission process would be declared shortly, he added. In last three years, the DAVV started five BVoc courses. Two courses viz BVoc in Fashion Technology and Interior Design were started in 2015 whereas BVoc in Nutrition & Dietetics, Landscape Design and Handicraft were launched last year.

Not many candidates had taken admission in the BVoc programmes last year so the university brought them under the purview of CET thinking that the admission figures would improve. But, the results came on the contrary. The admission figure dropped for the courses.

In the first round of CET counselling, merely 18 students against 250 seats opted for BVoc courses by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra at the DAVV. Each of the programme has intake capacity of 50. While seven candidates took admission in Interior Design course, merely three opted for Fashion Technology and one for Handicraft.

Similarly, five candidates chose Nutrition & Dietetics and two opted for Landscape Design. Besides, one candidate chose Diploma in Logistics and Supply (Cargo Management) also offered by DDUKK. Diploma in Logistics and Supply (Cargo Management) programme was launched in 2015. The first two batches witnessed all seats getting filled up. But the admission in this course also declined since last year.

ISBA College also start BVoc courses

While the university see decline in the popularity of BVoc courses, private colleges see huge scope in these courses. “These are skilled oriented courses with multiple exit options. If publicised properly, these courses will drew huge crowd,” said Rajan Mittal, chairman of ISBA College that launched the course. There are some other colleges like Akshay Acadmey, Indore Mahavidyalaya and AISECT College which are planning to launch BVoc courses.