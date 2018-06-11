Indore: DAVV to form grievance panels at colleges next week

Indore: While the process for appointment of Lokpal (ombudsman) is already underway, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced plans to constitute student grievance redressal committees at colleges next week.

“Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked us to appointment Lokpal by July 1. Before appointing Lokpal, we will constitute grievance redressal committees at colleges affiliated to the DAVV,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He said that the committees will be constituted tentatively next week. “After that, the appointment of Lokpal will be done and information of the same will be given to DHE,” said Dhakad. As per University Grants Commission (Student Grievance Redressal) Regulations-2012, every university should appoint a Lokpal who would redress complaints pertaining to admission, delay in exams and results, harassment etc.

The Lokpal would be a part-time officer appointed for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 70 years whichever is earlier. From candidates who had applied for the coveted position, a search committee constituted by the DHE had short-listed a panel of three retired judges and asked the DAVV to appoint one of them as Lokpal.

The panel constitutes of Vibhavari Joshi of Tilak Nagar, Narendra Kumar Satsangi of Mangalmurti Nagar and Uday Singh Bahrawat. Dhakad said that one of them would be appointed as Lokpal next week. Besides, the VC will also constitute grievance redressal committee consisting of five members for an individual college or a group of colleges. The committee will comprise a senior university professor as chairman, three senior teachers drawn from the affiliating colleges, and a student representative.

The grievance committee will have a term of two years and it will communicate its decision to the complainant within 10 days of receipt of the complaint. Any person aggrieved by the decision of the committee may within a period of six days prefer an appeal to the Lokpal.

280 colleges under DAVV

There are about 280 colleges under the ambit of the DAVV. The VC said he won’t be making committees for all the colleges individually. “For the colleges outside the city, the plan will to be form a group of around 10 colleges and make one common grievance committee for them. In city, we will same separate committee for each college,” Dhakad said.

Ambit of complaints