Indore: DAVV to charge Rs 500 for objection on DET answer keys

Indore: Kicking off a controversy, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice- chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad on Monday announced plans to charge Rs 500 fee for each objection raised on model answer keys of doctoral entrance test (DET).

“We have decided to charge Rs 500 fee from candidates who would file objections on DET model answer keys,” Dhakad told Free Press. The decision may come under attack by candidates as fee fixed for filing objections on DET answer books is twice of what is charged for objections on answer books of semester examination. Also, the amount is five times of what is charged by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for taking objection on its exams.

So, why is such a heavy fee fixed for objection on DET model answer keys? Dhakad said if DAVV will not impose hefty charge, then candidates would file objections on every model answer key, which will delay the results as addressing all the objections would consume time. “To avoid that and to invite objections only on those keys, which candidates really think are incorrect, we have fixed high fee for objections. As the fee is high, the candidates will lodge complaints only on genuine errors,” Dr Dhakad said.

As reported earlier, DAVV has decided to upload answer keys of DET-2018 for all 43 streams. Last year, it had uploaded model answer keys of only management and commerce subjects. However, no fee was charged last year for filing objections. Meanwhile, the online application window of DET and entrance test for MPhil programme closed on Monday. As per information, about 3500 candidates have applied for DET, which will be conducted on May 13.