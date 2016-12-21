Indore: DAVV requires Rs 1 cr to set up Gandhi Peeth

Indore: Though the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has taken a decision to setup Gandhi Shodh Peeth on the UTD campus, the university administration is finding it hard to mobilise funds for its establishment.

An advisory committee constituted by the EC for preparing blueprint for the peeth met on Tuesday and noted that at least Rs 1 crore would be required for setting up the peeth.

The committee comprising EC members Padma Shree Kutty Manna, Jayant Sonwalkar, Jamila Jaliwala and Geeta Markam discussed the possible sources of funds.

The committee observed that the UGC won’t give funds for Gandhi Peeth as it has not invited any proposal from the university for the same.

“The decision to setup Gandhi Shodh Peeth was taken by the EC so the university would have to arrange funds on its own,” the members observed.

However, the DAVV is unwilling to shell out funds from its coffers for it. The advisory committee suggested that the administration should raise fund through donations.

Dhakad said that the university would write to its affiliate colleges to contribute in setting up Gandhi Shodh Peeth.

“I don’t think there will be any problem in arranging funds for the Gandhi Peeth. Indoreans will donate whatever amount is required for setting up the peeth which is for research on Gandhi,” the VC said.

In last EC meeting, Mannan had proposed for setting up Gandhi Peeth where all available literature related to him would be digitalised. The EC had approved the proposal but left it to the university administration to arrange fund for it.

The university already has two peeths on its campus – Devi Ahilya Bai Peeth and Sindhu Peeth.

While Ahilya Peeth was setup in 2011, Sindhi Peeth came into being last year.

Due to lack of funds, Peeth has been in tatters and similar fate Gandhi Peeth is likely to meet if funds were not arranged for its establishment.

National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language had allocated a seed money of Rs 1 crore as grant for the Sindhu Peeth so it is all set to flourish.

The DAVV has planned to start a diploma course in Sindhi language and also hold seminars, guest lectures and symposium for promotion of Sindhi language.