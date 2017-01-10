Indore: DAVV plans to setup new hostel at IET

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has planned to setup a new hostel at Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) with taking financial support from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “We have planned to establish about 100 to 150 bed hostel on IET campus with an outlay of Rs 4.44 crore. The university will seek a financial support of Rs 2 crore from AICTE and contribute Rs 2.44 crore from its own coffers,” said registrar VK Singh.

Currently, IET has four hostels, including one for girls. With the growing demand for accommodation by outstation students, the IET had sought funds two years ago from the DAVV to setup a new hostel on its campus.

The DAVV, in turn, had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) seeking Rs 5 crore under RUSA scheme for setting up hostel on IET campus. The proposal was approved but funds were not allocated to the university. Now, the university has planned to establish IET campus with taking financial support from AICTE.

In 2010, the IET had planned to make all its programmes residential. But due to lack of funds, the plan never took shape.

IET is an engineering institute of DAVV which offers, BE, ME and MTech courses. It is one of the leading engineering colleges in the state.