Indore: DAVV overlooks rules to confer DLit on EC member’s wife

Indore: Norms are only for commoners. This proved once again when Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) arbitrarily overlooked rules for awarding doctor of letters (DLit) degree to wife of executive council member Chandrashekhar Raikwar at the recently held convocation even when she was not “eligible” for the same.

Only those students who had completed their DLit, DSc and PhD courses in session 2014-15 or between July 1, 2014 and June 30, 2015, and in 2015-16 or between July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016, were to be granted degree certificates during the convocation.

For this, the university had issued a notification also, which clearly mentioned the above-mentioned dates. However, the DAVV overlooked the notification for wife of an EC member Raikwar. The university accepted an application by Raikwar’s wife Mamta Chandrashekhar and awarded D Lit certificate to her at the convocation ceremony even when her degree completion period was not in the bracket of the sessions mentioned above.

She had completed her degree course in 2017. No other candidate who had completed his/her degree course before or after the above mentioned sessions was considered for grant of degree or medal during the convocation.

Why was special privilege give to EC member’s wife? Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said: “She was the only candidate who had completed DLit course in recent past from DAVV. As there was only one candidate with DLit, we included her in the list of candidates to be awarded degree certificates in the convocation. I don’t find anything wrong in it.”

Application window for PhD, MPhil opens again

Here is good news for candidates who could not apply for proposed entrance tests for PhD and MPhil programmes offered by DAVV. The university has once again opened online application window for the two courses. The last date to apply for the courses is now April 9. Initially, the last date for submitting application was March 26. Till date, the university had received about 2500 applications.

“Some candidates could not apply for entrance tests for PhD and MPhil and they have been requesting for opening registration window once again. We have accepted their demand,” said VB Gupta, chairman of PhD cell at DAVV. He said that the candidates now can submit applications till April 9. He stated that the date would not be extended after April 9.