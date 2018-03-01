Indore: DAVV not to award honorary degree this year too

Indore: Like previous years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) won’t be conferring honorary degree on any personality in this year’s convocation to be held on March 30.

“We had planned to confer degree on some three to four youth icons this year but now we have dropped the idea,” Vice Chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad told reporters.

The names which were discussed for honorary degree included Bollywood actor Dharmendra, environmentalists Govindan Kutty Menon and Shyam Sundar Paliwal. Dhakad said the idea to confer honorary degrees was shelved as they do not have much time to complete the formalities.

“The date of convocation, which is to be held on March 30, was decided about a week ago. As we did not have enough time to complete formalities for finalising the names for honorary degrees, the plan to award the same was dropped,” he said.

As per norms, the university’s academic council, which consists of around 70 members, approves names for honorary degree which are finalised by the executive council.

Later, the names are recommended to the Chancellor who takes final call on the matter. The Chancellor nominates two referees who enquire about the names recommended by the EC. If the enquiry report by the referees is found positive, the Chancellor gives go-ahead on the recommended names.

“The entire process takes at least three to four months of time. Since we did not have that much of time so we decided to drop the idea of awarding honorary degrees this year,” incharge registrar Ajay Verma said.

He said that the university would confer honorary degree in the next convocation.

Honorary degrees not awarded for last 10 years

The DAVV has not awarded honorary degree on any person for last 10 years. The last person who was awarded honorary degree by the DAVV was Ramalingam Raju, former chairman and CEO of Satyam, in 2007.

However, the degree was withdrawn in 2009 after his name figured in Satyam scam.

The DAVV previously awarded honorary degree to 16 persons including former president Shankar Dayal Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Sunil Gavarskar, Rahul Bajaj, NR Narayanan Murthy, S Ramadorai and Shiv Nadar.