Indore: DAVV non-teaching staff seek revised pay, to go on strike from tomorrow

Indore: Works at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya would remain paralysed from Wednesday as its non-teaching employees are going on indefinite strike over non-fulfilment of their various demands, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and regularisation of daily wagers.

Employees will go on strike from Wednesday under the banner of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Employees (Non-Teaching) Association and it will certainly hamper the executive council meeting scheduled on March 9 and the results of medical exams to be declared by the university by March 31.

Employees association’s Anil Yadav said that “We have been requesting the government as well as the university to consider our demands but in vain. Therefore, we have decided to go on strike which will be joined by more than 450 employees.”

Meanwhile, vice chancellor of DAVV, Dr Narendra Dhakad said that they were planning to take alternative measure so that the work would not get affected by the strike.