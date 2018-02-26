Indore: DAVV may hike course fees to increase income

Indore: Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments may have to shell out more as the university has signalled at increasing course fees to check the growing deficit. “Operational cost is growing whereas income of the university is steady. Because of this scenario, our coffers are getting empty fast,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

He said that the university may be forced to increase fees of courses run by its teaching departments if the government did not increase block grant at least three times more. The government currently gives an annual grant of Rs 6 crore to the DAVV. Lately, the university vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad had sought from the government to double the grant immediately.

The government had sought a proposal for its requirement from the university. “We have now decided to seek Rs 20 crore annual grant,” Dhakad said. DAVV finance controller Dilip Verma said that the university’s annual budget ranges between Rs 260 crore and Rs 270 crore. Every fiscal there is on an average deficit of Rs 10 crore. “In last four years, our savings are dwindling fast. We need to check this by increasing our income,” he said. Because of growing expenditure, the university could not executive many of its plans including the plan to fill as many as 175 vacant teaching posts and 200 non-teaching posts.

The university currently spends Rs 71 crore on payment of salary of teaching and non-teaching staff and Rs 32 crore on maintenance of the university. “If the vacancies were filled, the spending on disbursement of salary would increase from Rs 71 crore to 100 crore,” the finance controller said. The university is not in a position to bear such a huge amount. That’s the reason that it is not filling teaching post vacancies for last four years.

“If we fill vacancies, our expenditure will increase by 35 per cent to what it is today. So, as of now we are not thinking of making new appointments. We will recruit only when our income increases,” said Dhakad.

DAVV to setup study centre on UTD campus

DAVV has planned to setup up a study centre at outlay of Rs 2 crore on UTD campus. “We have planned a student centre with a seating capacity of 300 students on UTD campus. We will soon prepare a proposal for the centre and sent it to MHRD for funds. We are hopeful of getting funds of the centre under RUSA scheme,” the VC said. He said that the centre could be used by the students for studies when there are no classes. The university would press teachers in the centre for guiding students and also make study material available to there.