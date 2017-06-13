Indore: DAVV grants 3 more chances to apply for UG admission

Indore: In a relief to DAVV aspirants, who missed the deadline to register for centralised online admission counselling for undergraduate courses, three more chances have been provided to apply for admission in UG courses.

Delayed by several internal issues, coupled with farmers’ protest, admission seekers got hardly a week’s time to apply for UG courses. Considering the scenario, the DAVV has extended two chances during the online counselling and one more during college level counselling to the students to apply for UG courses in DAVV.

However, the fresh dates still may prove futile to many aspirants, as seats in the college of their choice would already have occupied by the time they claim stake.

Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi said that “Registration for first round of counselling had been shut. Registration window will open for the second and third rounds later. Students will also get a chance to apply for admission at college level counselling.”

He however said that the students may have to comprise on course and college choices. “It is expected that seats in leading colleges are already filled in the first counselling itself, and thus, students, who failed to register online for first round, will be at disadvantage,” he said.

Earlier, UG aspirants were robbed off six crucial days of registrations due to late release of admission guidelines by 10 days than its scheduled announcement. Then, it took four more days for registration window to open, reducing the time further. Suspended internet services due to farmers protest further added woes to the UG aspirants, especially from some districts in Malwa region.

Much to the shock of students seeking admission in UG courses, the guidelines – which were released on May 30 – stated that the registrations for UG courses began on May 25 and would continue till June 10.

Adding it up all, the hassles left students with merely a week for registration. But, then again online technical glitches on June 8 and 9 wasted several crucial hours of the admission seekers.

The worst hit were students from districts, including Dhar, Khargone, Mandasur, Jhabua and Ratlam, where internet services were snapped between June 5 and June 9, just to be restored a day before the last date of online registration for UG counselling.

Students were expecting that the DHE would extend the last date for registration, but they were left disappointed.

Minority colleges better option

If students do not want to bank on latter rounds of online counselling, they can opt for minority colleges, which have the permission to admit students offline. Colleges with minority institutes status are exempted from online counselling. Many leading colleges in the city have minority college status. Some of them include Prestige, Renaissance, Alexia, Arihant, Vishshit, ISBA, Akshay Academy, Jain Diwakar, Compfeeder-AISCET, Indore Institute of Law and Gujarati College.

June 15 last date for online PG admission

If you are yet to apply for admission in PG courses, it is the high time you took initiative. The online registration window for admission in PG courses will be closed on June 15. Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi clarified that DHE will not extend the registration deadline and students should not stay confined in fool’s paradise. Meanwhile, DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that the university would announce UG final semester results in two to three days so that students do not miss PG bus. However, the DHE has allowed UG students awaiting their final semester results to apply for PG counselling.

CET registration closed

A request by student unions to reopen registration window of common entrance test (CET) was rejected by DAVV. Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that “We have provided nearly 25 days to students to register for CET, which is enough for one to act. Those who still could not register won’t get another chance for their causal approach.” He also informed that the university has appointed observers for the CET, who will monitor the entrance test likely to be held in 25 cities on June 28.