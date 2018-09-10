Indore: DAVV exams scheduled for today cancelled

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Sunday cancelled all its exams scheduled for Monday. Though the exams were cancelled in view of Bharat bandh call given by the Congress, the university stated that the move came following ‘unforeseen reasons’. “The exams were cancelled because of unforeseen reasons,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

On Monday, BSc II semester ATKT, BEd first year, BA-LLB second semester, LLB third year, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) first and third year, Bachelor of Medical Lab and Technician first, second and third year exams were scheduled. The university has set up 15-20 centres where around 4000-5000 students were to take exams.

Tiwari said that the questions papers were sent the exam centres. “The centres have been instructed not to open envelop of question papers till next order,” he said. The decision to cancel the exams was taken after Youth Congress leader Abhijeet Pandey demanded the same citing Bharat bandh call by his party. The orders for cancellation of exam came about 8 pm. The university stated that the new dates of the papers cancelled would be announced shortly. The rest of the papers will remain unchanged.