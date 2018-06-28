Indore: DAVV ex-registrar moves High Court over pension issue

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) retired registrar RD Musalgaonkar has moved Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court over non-fixation of his pension and disbursement of gratuity.

“Nearly two years have passed since my retirement but the state government has still not decided my pension and gave full gratuity. I wrote many letters to the government but it did not respond to any. With no relief in sight, I have finally moved the court,” said Musalgaonkar who has been running from pillar to post to avail his retirement dues.

While being on the post, Musalgaonkar ensured that every retiring university employee gets their pension and gratuity approved on time but when he himself retired odds proved too much for him to avail his rightful dues. “The government delayed decision on my pension for no mistake of mine,” he said.

When his retirement neared, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) had served a notice on him alleging that he did not ensure appointment of teachers at private college as per Code-28. It was also alleged that results of medical students got delayed because of him.

“I had replied to the notice informing the DHE that the university’s role in appointment of teachers at private college remains limited to formation of selection panel which I had constituted during my tenure as registrar. Besides, I informed the DHE that exams works come under exam controller and not registrar so I was not responsible for delay, if there was any, in medical results,” he told reporters. He said that despite him clearing the air, the DHE delayed decision on his pending dues.

Vikram University retired registrar Subhash Arya said that he has not received his pension despite 18 months of retirement. He has filed a case in High Court over the issue. The court had slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on principal secretary (higher education) for not showing up before the court in the matter despite directives for the same.