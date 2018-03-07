Indore: DAVV evades appointing Lokpal violating court order

Indore: In what could be a violation of court order, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is shying away from appointing Lokpal (ombudsman) for redressing complaints pertaining to admissions, delay in exams and harassment.

In December last year, department of higher education (DHE) citing the court’s order had directed all universities in the state, including DAVV, to implement UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulations-2012 which is for appointment of ombudsman and formation of grievance redressal committee. But for the past three months, the university has been stilling on the DHE’s order and has not taken any set to implement the UGC Regulations-2012.

“This is not only violation of the directives of the DHE but also of the court which had ordered for implementation of UGC Regulations-2012 strictly,” RTI activist Pankaj Prajapati said. He said that a group of student representatives would submit a compliant regarding this to chancellor Anandiben Patel.

As per regulation-2012, the ombudsman shall be a person who has been a judge not below the rank of district judge or a retired professor who has at least 10 years experience as a professor. The ombudsman in a state university shall be appointed by the university on part-time basis from a panel of three names recommend by a search committee comprising the Governor’s nominee, two vice chancellors from public university and one from private university nominated by state government, and secretary (higher education).

The ombudsman would be a part-time officer appointed for a period of three years or until he attain the age of 70 year whichever is earlier.

In case of a college, the VC of affiliating university will constitute the grievance redressal committee consisting of five members for an individual college or a group of colleges. The committee will comprise a senior university professor as chairman, three senior teachers drawn from the affiliating colleges, and a student representative.

The grievance committee will have a term of two years and it will communicate its decision to the complainant within 10 days of receipt of the complaint. Any person aggrieved by the decision of the committee may within a period of six days prefer an appeal to the ombudsman.