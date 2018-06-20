Indore: DAVV employees asked to work for 12 hrs  

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and district administration have come up with a formula for taking services of university’s non-teaching employees in university and for poll related work. The employees have raised protest against the formula.

Vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said on Tuesday that district administration and DAVV have agreed to take services of university employees in such a way that work at both places don’t suffer. “As per the formula, the university employees will undertake election-related work from 8 to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm at collectorate. From 11 am to 5 pm, they will work in the university,” said Dhakad.

The DAVV employees have raised protest. “We have been told to work for 12 hours but we can’t. We can either work at collectorate or at university. We can’t work at two places,” a group of employees told the V-C on Tuesday. They told him that they would not report for work at university till their attachment at BLO office remains intact. To this, the V-C threatened to withhold their salary. “Salary of only those employees will be released who will give their services at university,” he said.

“One thing is sure that we are not going to work for 12 hours in a day,” said DAVV Employees (non-teaching) Association president Anil Yadav said. He said association will hold a meeting to take a decision in the matter.