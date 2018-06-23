Indore: DAVV EC member terms new evaluation system ‘failure’

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council member Alok Dawar claimed that the new evaluation system adopted by the university ahead of UG final semester exams turned out to be a damp squib. “The university had claimed that the new system will deliver results within a month. More than 45 days have passed since UG final semester exams but still the results have not been declared,” Dawar told reporters.

He said that the new system is flop and should be scrapped. Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad, however, did not buy the argument of Dawar saying that the new system is better than the older one. “The older system used to take three months for delivery of results. The new system won’t take more than 45 days,” he said adding that the university would declare BCom, BSc and BA final semester results by the end of this month.

As per the new system, answer books will reach sub centres set up at government colleges for evaluation instead of central evaluation centre on UTD campus. The principals get answer books examined and send evaluated answer books to evaluation centre which later declare results. Dawar claimed that about 25 per cent answer books are still not evaluated and results may take at least 15 days time for release.