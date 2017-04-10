Indore: DAVV draws blue print of Rs 10 crore building for IMS

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced plans to construct new building for Institute of Management Studies (IMS) at an outlay of Rs 10 crore. “A provision of Rs 1 crore has already made for the new building in budget for fiscal 2017-18,” said registrar VK Singh.

IMS was among top 10 b-schools in the country in 90s but over the years it climbed down drastically and today is not considered even among top 100 b-schools in the country. However, this institute is still top choice of MBA aspirants in the state. “We have decided to bring back the lost glory of the IMS. Construction of new building of IMS would be first baby step in that direction,” he said.

Singh said that the current building is old and could not house the existing number of students, teachers and non-teaching staff. The institute has nearly 2000 students and biggest faculty strength across also teaching departments. “We are planning to introduce more courses at this institute. That will be only possible only when the institute shifts to new building,” Singh said. Singh stated that Rs 10 crore is initially anticipated amount which could rose up to Rs 15 crore if need be. “We want to develop an iconic building on UTD campus so won’t think of funds,” he said.