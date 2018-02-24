Indore: DAVV convocation dress from Khadi Gram Udyog

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which is going to hold convocation on March 30, has decided to purchase Indian jackets and uttariyas for participants from Madhya Pradesh Khadi Gram Udyog.

“This year, Indian jacket and uttariya will replace ceremonial gowns. As we did not have much time to order new convocation dress from open market, we have decided to purchase it from Madhya Pradesh Khadi Gram Udyog, which is an approved agency by the state government,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

He said that the university would shortly place an order before Madhya Pradesh Khadi Gram Udyog.

Shunning the traditional British relics of wearing robes in passing out ceremonies, the state coordination committee – the apex body of higher education – had lately approved a proposal for replacing convocation gowns with Indian jacket and uttariya believing that this dress code will generate a feeling of nationalism in students.

The new dress code will be used for the first time at the DAVV convocation ceremony.

Uttariya also called Angvastra is like a shawl which descends from the back of the neck and can be used to drape the top half of the body. It is usually made of fine cotton or silk.

Dress code Dress code

Chancellor, VC, registrar, and guests on dais – Off white jacket and golden color uttariya

Executive council members – Yellowish cream jacket and maroon uttariya

Deans of different faculties – Yellowish cream jacket and royal blue uttariya

Academic council members – Yellowish cream jacket and grey uttariya

Senate members – Yellowish cream jacket and grey uttariya

PhD and MPhil students – Golden brown jacket and cream uttariya

Postgraduate students – Golden brown jacket and lemon yellow uttariya

Undergraduate students

Golden brown jacket and orange uttariya