Indore: DAVV comes up with two new MBA courses

Indore: With the growing demand of students for sector-based courses, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accredited university, has announced plans to launch MBA programmes in two new subjects– Rural Development, and Public Administration & Policy. Both the programmes would be introduced from session 2018-19 and offered from School of Social Sciences, an entity of DAVV.

“MBA is a new buzzword in the country. Everybody wants to do MBA; so when we planned to start programmes in Rural Development and Public Administration & Policy, we thought why not to give MBA degree for it. So, here we are with MBA (Rural Development) and MBA (Public Administration & Policy),” said School of Social Sciences head Rekha Acharya.

The department would start the programmes with 60 seats each in the initial year and then increase the seats if the demand grew. The DAVV already offers 17 regular MBA programmes from different teaching departments.

MA in Clinical Psychology on anvil

School of Social Sciences would start MA in Clinical Psychology also from session 2018-19. “MA (Clinical Psychology) is also a new course for students in the state. We are going to start the course with 30 seats this year,” Acharya said. Currently, the department runs MA (Sociology) and MA (Political Science) programmes. Besides, it also offers Master of Social Work course. The department has also planned to start an integrated MSW course from next session.

3 new diploma courses

School of Social Sciences has also decided to launch three new diploma courses from upcoming session. It will start PG diploma in Human Rights, Diploma in Labour Law and Personnel Management and Diploma in Consumer Psychology and Advertisement. These courses are in addition to Diploma in Guidance and Counselling. “We are starting courses in those streams where we see scope. Plus, we want to increase the number of students on our department,” Acharya said.