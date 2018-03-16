Indore: DAVV comes up with five MTech courses for working executives

Indore: Meeting a long standing demand, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has come up with Master of Technology (MTech) programmes in five different streams for working executives. The programmes will be launched from session 2018-19 and classes will be held either on weekends or daily for two hours in morning shift, whichever is convenient to the candidates.

“We will decide day and time of the classes in consultation with participants,” said dean of faculty of Engineering Sciences, Prof VB Gupta. The programmes will be offered from the departments which are under Faculty of Engineering Sciences.

School of Data Science and Forecasting will offer MTech programme in Data Science; School of Electronics in Embedded System; School of Computer Science and IT in Computer Science; School of Energy and Environmental Studies in Energy Management and School of Instrumentation in Instrumentation subject.

At present, DAVV runs an MBA for working executives from Institute of Management Studies. Now, the university has decided to run MTech courses also for working professionals from engineering background who have not done masters degree courses as yet.

Any professional with BE/BTech degree with minimum 55 per cent and a work experience of two years can apply for admission in the programmes.

The objective of programmes is to educate the participants who are aspired to join the latest MTech courses with or without prior exposure.The programmes are structured in such a way that the participants from engineering streams can acquire essential knowledge.

Unlike students of regular MTech programmes, the participants of these programmes will be able to pursue classes and project simultaneously.

The university would shortly invite applications for the programmes.

BBA, BCA exams suspended

The university on Wednesday postponed BBA and BCA first semester exams scheduled to start from March 21 citing indefinite strike by non-teaching employees.

Deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said that they had no other option but to suspend exams as they do not have hands to conduct the exams. “We know that suspension of BBA and BBA exams will stretch the courses further but students should rest assured that the university will complete the courses in stipulated time limit of three years,” he added. The university had suspended exams of BEd first semester, MEd, BHMS, BA-LLB, LLB and other courses due to the strike so far.