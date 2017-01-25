Indore: DAVV comes up with bizarre relief formula, students cry foul

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday admitted that one of the papers of MBA first semester was out of syllabus and announced relief to aggrieved students in the marking.

But the marking formula prepared by the university is not only bizarre and confusing but also unacceptable to the students.

On January 12, MBA first semester students had taken ‘Management Principles and Practices’ paper. The paper was of total 80 marks. It contained two sections. The first section contained five questions out of which any four were to be answered. This section was of 60 marks. The second section contained one question which was mandatory and carried 20 marks.

After the exams, the students had lodged a complaint with the university claiming that the first section carried three out of syllabus questions.

They had demanded full marks for the irrelevant questions asked in the paper. Their complaint was kept before examination committee which found their claim true. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they have issued show cause notice to the paper setter and signalled at blacklisting him if his reply was not found satisfactory.

Tiwari also stated that the examination committee suggested a marking formula against the irrelevant questions for the relief of aggrieved students.

As per the marking formula, the DAVV would count marks obtained by a student in the first section which will be hiked by 20 per cent of the total marks he/she secured in the section. Later second section marks will be added to the inflated marks of the first section.

“For instance, if any student received 30 marks in the first section, his marks will be increased by 6 marks and the total marks of this section then will reach to 36,” he explained.

The students described the marking formula as ‘confusing’ and unacceptable to them.

“Of 80 marks paper, 45 marks question were out of syllabus. The university was expected to grant full marks for the irrelevant questions but it came up with some wired formula which does not make any significant hike in the marks obtained by students in the paper,” said a group of MBA students visited DAVV on Tuesday.

They said that the hike of 20 per cent in the first section will make a marginal difference in their total marks. “We are unhappy with the marking formula and will take to streets if proper relief was not provided to us,” they said.