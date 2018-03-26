Indore: DAVV chips in to ensure social security of senior citizens

Indore: As part of its social responsibility, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has come forward to help elderly people who face hardships in day-to-day life. The university has decided to develop Senior Citizen Social Security System (SCSSS) which will ensure that elderly people avail different services and benefits while being at home with the help of the system.

“With the SCSSS, we will ensure that senior citizens avail all the services and benefits extended by the government and other schemes while being at home,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. He said that the university in coordination with district administration would develop the SCSSS which will be launched shortly.

Under this system, all senior citizens in the district will be registered and their necessities would be monitored. For instance, the VC said, the SCSSS will provide all type of information to senior citizens and help them in completing pension and medical claim related formalities, purchase of railway and bus tickets, grocery, delivery of posts and host of other services.

“We will provide technical, legal, health and other types of support also to the senior citizens,” Dhakad said. He said that the special attention would be on the elderly who were living alone or their children away in abroad. “In need, we will even arrange their meals with the help of non-government organisations,” he added.

On March 16, district administration and the university officials held a meeting in which divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey had sought the university’s cooperation in different fields. Dhakad and Dubey agreed for cooperation in three fields including forensic and cloud computing, SCSSS and traffic control and awareness.

Dubey said that the coordination between the administration and university in such socially relevant projects will indeed benefit the citizens as well as students.

Students to control traffic

Students of the DAVV and affiliated colleges would go to busy squares and manage traffic there during peak hours. “For the task, the students will be trained by traffic police,” the VC said. He said that students from different colleges would visit their nearby square every day or whenever needed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The university experts would also make programming for smooth flow of traffic in the city. “Traffic is one of the major problems of the city. We will do our bit to smooth it,” Dhakad.