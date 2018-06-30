Indore: DAVV backtracks on Lokpal’s appointment, to consult state government 

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had announced plans to appoint Lokpal (ombudsman) this week has backtracked saying that it would first take advice from state government.

“The government had sent us a panel of three members directing us to make one of them as Lokpal of DAVV. But one of the members opted out of the appointment process as she has been nominated as member in a family court. The development has left us with only two members now. We will seek to know from the government if we can appoint Lokpal from remaining two members,” said vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

On June 1, the government had recommended a panel of three retired judges, all residents of Indore, to DAVV for appointing one of them as Lokpal by July 1. The panel included names of Vibhavari Joshi of Tilak Nagar, Narendra Kumar Satsangi of Mangalmurti Nagar and Uday Singh Bahrawat from MIG Colony.

Before the university could start appointment process, Joshi told DAVV that she has been appointed as a member in family court. This left only Satsangi and Bahrawat in race for Lokpal post. Two days ago, the V-C had signalled that he would appoint one of the two as Lokpal by Saturday and inform Department of Higher Education (DHE) about it. But taking a U-turn, he said he would seek guidance from government.

“Our legal officer informed us that DHE had clearly mentioned in the letter that the university had to select one of the three members in the panel sent to it. As Joshi has opted out, selection from two members may not be what letter mentioned. So, he suggested to take government advice on the matter,” Dhakad said.

Lokpal appointment

As per University Grants Commission (Student Grievance Redressal) Regulations 2012, every university has to appoint a Lokpal who will be responsible for redressal of grievances pertaining to admission, delay in examinations, results, harassment etc.

The Lokpal will be a part-time officer to be appointed for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. As per Regulations 2012, the Lokpal should be a judge not below the rank of district judge or a retired professor who has at least 10 years of experience as a professor.

The V-C is also required to constitute grievance redressal committee, which will have five members. The committee may work for one college or a group of colleges. The committee will comprise senior university professor as chairman, three senior teachers from the affiliating colleges and a student representative.