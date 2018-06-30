Indore: DAVV aspirant moves court over CET admission

Indore: For the first time, a girl student has dragged Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to court for denial of admission in first counselling of common entrance test (CET). The student was denied admission as she had made mistake in online application form of CET, a gateway to 48 courses offered by a dozen teaching departments of DAVV.

The petitioner had appeared in first CET counselling held between June 8 and 21 but was returned. She was told that she had made mistake in his application form. To this, she filed a petition in the court. During the counselling, it was found that nearly 90 students had committed similar mistakes in online application forms of CET.

“Most students had made mistakes in selecting option for their domicile. They had mistakenly ticked wrong option seeking to know if they were domicile of Madhya Pradesh,” CET organising committee chairman Anil Kumar said. As number of students who committed errors in online application forms was big, the university had announced plans to look sympathetically in their cases after first round of counselling.

“The idea was to keep their cases before a committee and grant them opportunity to appear in second counselling. But before that, one of the aggrieved students moved court. Now, the matter is subjudice,” Kumar said. “Now, court will decide fate of petitioner which will be applicable to all aggrieved students,” he added. However, in a notice, DAVV said that all the aggrieved students may take part in counselling as general category candidates.

The second counselling of CET will commence on July 3. CET is a national level entrance test conducted by DAVV for admission in a dozen teaching departments. The test was held at 27 cities across the country on May 22.