Indore: DAVV addresses none of 24 grievances filed with UGC

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and other universities to appoint nodal officer for student grievance portal as numbers of pending complaints with the Commission have increased.

“In all 5,149 complaints by students from different universities are lying unresolved with student grievance portal of UGC,” a UGC official told Free Press. Out of total, 24 complaints are from the DAVV, which are lying on UGC portal for past one year. The official said UGC had forwarded the complaints to the universities asking them to resolve them but nothing happened.

Moved by this observation, the UGC has directed all the universities, including DAVV, to appoint nodal officer for its student grievance portal. The nodal officers would be allocated a user ID and password to access the portal for redressal. Though there were orders to appoint nodal officer earlier, it went unheeded due to which the complaints piled up with UGC.

“We are unaware of complaints from DAVV,” said LK Tripathi, dean student welfare at DAVV. He said that they don’t know if any complaint made by any student of DAVV or its affiliated colleges was pending with UGC. “If there is any, UGC did not forward it to us,” he said.

However, a senior UGC official told Free Press over phone from New Delhi that they emailed complaints received from DAVV students on the same day. On inquiry, it was found that Tripathi’s office did not have the email ID and password of DAVV nodal officer to access the complaints.

“We have misplaced the file in which the password of the grievance portal was written. For past eight months, we have been searching for that file,” said Tripathi. He said he would write to UGC to issue new ID and password to DAVV for accessing student grievance portal so that pending complaints can be addressed.