Indore: Date with airport lends wings to girl students dream
51 girls of Bada Bangarda visit airport under empowerment scheme
Indore: Aircrafts parked on tarmac at city airport gave wings to government school girls’ dreams of flying high in the sky. They all ended the day with common dream of becoming a pilot in the future. These 51 girl students of Bada Bangarda government school were on a daylong maiden visit to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport under empowerment scheme to ensure their access to public service.
Project officer Chitra Yadav and zonal observer Ritu Hardia played a major role in fructifying the visit. The students spent three hours in the airport. Airport Terminal Manager (ATM) Akshay Bhide briefed them about the working and disaster management system. A fire tender, worth Rs 4 crore, gave a live demonstration of controlling fire within two minutes to these girls.
It was a visit to the departure lounge and a look at the aircraft parked on the tarmac gave them a new mission – a dream of becoming a pilot and soaring high in the sky.
Curious students bombarded airport staff with their queries few of which were quite innocent. One of them inquired, “Is air travel dangerous?” Her friend wanted to know as to who manages and secures goods in the aircraft. Another girl wanted to know as to who can become a pilot and what courses have to be pursued.
ATM Bhide briefed them about Bernoulli theorem which is the basis on which an aircraft flies. He not only satiated curiosity of girl students but also informed them about runway, take-off, landing, air navigation, passenger security and safety, garbage disposal and VIP movement.