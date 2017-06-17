Indore: Daily pricing of petrol, diesel starts in city

Indore: Daily pricing system of petrol and diesel started at petrol pumps in the city from 6 am on Friday morning. On Saturday, petrol would be sold by easing of 26 paisa to Rs 72.34 paisa.

As part of the national drive, all new daily changing pricing system for petrol and diesel has been rolled out at across all the 160 petrol pumps of the city and 250 pumps of the district.

President MP Petroleum Dealers Association, Paras Jain said that necessary change in the system of pumps was already done at all pumps. No hurdle was reported either from pump dealers or from the customers, Jain added. Importantly, for both Friday and Saturday, petrol and diesel prices have gone down. Selling price of petrol for Saturday will be Rs 71.34 per litre, down by 26 paisa from Friday.

Similarly, diesel price for Saturday would be Rs 61.17 per litre, down by 18 paisa against Friday.