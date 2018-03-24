Indore: Cuddle Corner: A home where stray dogs, birds, fishes are not strangers

Indore: In their own unique way, animals speak a language that is comprehended by loving hearts and gentle souls. Discovering their love for animals as their children became independent, Dr Pushpa Kalia and Dr HK Kalia opened their home for birds, fishes and stray dogs.

Since then, they have created a greener and happier environment around that charms every visitor. Sharing how these innocent creatures made way into their life, Pushpa said, “It was about a decade back when my husband and I went to Mumbai for a visit.”

They were walking in the busy lanes of Mumbai market when the chirrup of birds from a window appealed to them. “We wanted those sweet singing birds to brighten our home as well,” HK said.

Without giving it another thought, they bought two couples of small parakeets that were similar to love birds. “Those days, these birds were not available in Indore so we carried from Mumbai to Indore,” Pushpa said. Their attachment grew as these couples breed under their roof. “It was fascinating because they would breed and chirrup all the time,” HK said.

Bringing positive energy and happiness to their home, the couple laid eggs in their earthen pots. “They are our stress busters,” both said and smiled.

Chatting about their fishes, Pushpa said, “I grew up with a pond of fishes, so it was natural for me to have them but our work as a doctor is too demanding.” At first, it was cumbersome to manage them so they lost interest. “After our kids grew up, better filters and facilities came up, we started with a cement pot on terrace with a lotus plant as home for some fishes,” DK said. He explained that lotus prevents mosquito larvae.

“Eventually, we brought home more ponds and various variety of fishes,” Pushpa said. She elaborated that they have about 10 species of fishes including golden, tiger, neon tetra, moli, chicklet, angel and Siamese fish. Their kids Shreesh and Shubra are fond of their parent’s pets as well. “Right now Shreesh is Mumbai and Shubra is in Delhi, but whenever they visit, they love spending time with all our pets,” DK said.

He started by feeding stray dogs who became an addition to their family. “I have two adopted dogs (Dambru and Erika), who stay in our house now,” DK said.