Indore: CSP’s vehicle, i-bus collide near industry house

An i-bus driver was detained by the police on Monday after the bus collided with the CSP’s official vehicle at Industry House Square. The i-Bus collided with the police’s vehicle while crossing the junction and at the same time the CSP’s vehicle took a U-turn. Later, police claimed that the i-Bus driver was at fault for the accident but those present at the scene told media persons that it was the CSP’s vehicle took a turn when the signal was red.

This was the scene at Industry House Square on Monday afternoon when CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Jyoti Umath’s vehicle collided with the i-Bus. The CSP was patrolling the area to keep an eye on situation due to Bharat Bandh called by the Congress. According to Palasia police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais, “CSP Umath was injured in the accident and she was rushed to a private hospital. She received injuries on her shoulder and waist but was sent home after primary treatment.”

Bais further said that they have detained bus driver Lokesh and lodged an FIR against him. “The city bus driver had moved the vehicle during red signal while the CSP’s driver had also initiated a right turn on seeing the signal green,” he said. The cops claimed that a major incident was averted or the CSP would have injured severely if the bus was in speed. However, those present at the scene claimed, “The CSP’s vehicle had taken the wrong turn as the bus was moving in green light. It was CSP’s driver’s fault who initiated the turn without seeing the bus coming from Palasia to LIG Square on BRST corridor.”