Indore: CS foundation programme results tomorrow

Indore: Results of computed based exam of CS foundation programme held on 29 and 30 December 2017 will be declared on Wednesday at 11:00 am.

As many as 628 students appeared in the exam from Indore and Ujjain Centre this year.

Executive officer of ICSI Indore chapter, CS Pravin Gupta informed that the results along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website www.icsi.edu.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the foundation programme examination will be uploaded on the website of institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of the result, he said.

“Candidates can further download the result for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” he added.