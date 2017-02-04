Indore Crime Roundup: Youth dies as his bike crashes into divider

INDORE: A motorcycle-borne youth was killed on Thursday night while trying to overtake another vehicle. According to the police, the accident occurred opposite Robert Nursing Home. The youth identified as Govind Mandloi (32) of Pipaliyahana and ran his own business. He was a biker and loved doing stunts. On Friday night, he was returning home from MY Hospital when he tried to overtake another vehicle. He lost his balance and crashed into road divider. A team from Sanyogitaganj PS reached the spot and rushed Govind to MYH where doctors declared him brought dead. After an autopsy, his body was handed over to his family members.

In another accident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle opposite Bansal College on Bypass Road killing its rider. According to the police, the accident occurred on Thursday night. Mukesh of Palia and his friend Sunil Patidar of Gwali Palasia were riding along on Bypass Road. As the duo reached Bansal College, a speeding car hit them causing the two to be thrown off on the road. Mukesh sustained minor injuries but Sunil riding pillion sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Police have registered a case.

House burgled: Thieves broke into the house in Lokmanya Nagar and decamped with booty worth thousands. According to the police, a case was registered against unknown persons on the complaint from Vaidesh Pandey. Pandey told the police that he was employed in private sector and left the city on January 31 to attend an engagement ceremony of his brother-in-law at his native place. The family returned on Thursday night and found the locks of main door broken and household goods strewn about on the floor. A quick check revealed that thieves had made off with gold and silver ornaments, camera and Rs 15000 cash.

Transporter attacked: Four men barged into an office of transporter in Lasudia area, thrashed him and his two employees, damaged office and fled. According to the police, a case was registered against Tarun Birthare, Ramsnehi and two others on complaint from Girijashankar Dube of Scheme No 78. Dube runs Shubham Transport and has his office in Ruchir Complex, Dewas Naka. On Friday evening, he and his two employees— Shivsagar Dube and Kamal Dube— were working late in their office when the accused barged into the office and abused them. When they took an objection, the accused started beating them and damaged the office. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Fire breaks out: Fire broke out in a mobile shop in city Center on Thursday night. However, the fire was doused by people using available firefighting equipment. By the time the fire was doused, mobile accessories, computer, UPS and office furniture were destroyed and the value of loss is yet to be determined. According to the police, the fire broke out around 12:30 am and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Drunken brawl: Liquor addicts clashed in Shivaji Nagar in an inebriated state. According to the police, a case has been registered against Omprakash and Sagar on the complaint from Sitaram Jadhav. Jadhav told the police that the duo demanded money to buy liquor and when he refused they beat him. His wife Ushabai came to his rescue and the accused pelted stones at her and the house and fled the scene.