Indore Crime Roundup: Three colonisers booked for fraud

Three colonisers were booked on charges of fraud by the police on Thursday. The accused reportedly got some development work done by a civil contractor in their colony and refused to pay for the same. According to police, a case was registered on the complaint of Dilip Sisodiya against Rameshwar Patel, Pujraj Patel and Naval Singh Patel, all residents of Bicholi Hapsi. Sisodiya alleged that the accused entered into a contract with him for development work in a colony being developed by them on 5939 hectare land in Bicholi Hapsi in 2004. However, after competition of the work, the accused refused to pay up Rs 57 lakhs due to him.

Police increase reward on two criminals

The city police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 20,000 each on two persons for their arrest or information leading to their arrests. Kailashchandra Garg, a resident of Ashok Nagar and Suresh Kumar Garg, a resident of Mahajan Mohalla were booked under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 34 of the IPC. However, since then the two accused were reported absconding and a reward of Rs 6000 each was announced for their arrest. As the accused continued to evade arrest, police increased the rewards to Rs 20,000 now.

Woman duped of Rs 15,000

Conmen called a woman on her mobile phone, obtained her debit card and bank details and used the details to relive the woman of Rs 15,000 by shopping in a mall in Gurgaon. According to the police, a case has been registered against two mobile number owners on the complaint of Ranjana, wife of Sanjay Tiwari. Sanjay is a police constable in Indore. Ranjana told the police that the caller told her that her debit card was blocked and obtained details of the card and bank details. Some months later when she visited the bank she found that Rs 15,000 was debited from her account for shopping in a mall in Gurgaon.

Man beaten up

A man was beaten by some men in Ahirkhedi after an argument. According to police, a case was registered against Chetan, Sonu and Ravi Jaiswal on the complaint of Arjun Tyagi. The trio asked Arjun to accompany them to Ahirkhedi to settle an ongoing dispute with one Phoolchand and then beat him up.

Cash, mobile phones stolen

Unidentified men entered the house of a trader through balcony and stole four mobile phones and some cash. According to police, a case was registered on the complaint of Manoj Jain, a resident of Janta Colony. Jain runs a readymade garment shop in Malharganj. On Wednesday morning the door of the balcony was open and someone entered the house and stole four mobile phones along with Rs 15,000 cash. In another incident thief stole a bag containing cash gift envelops from a marriage garden in Annapurna area. According to police, the incident occurred in Ashirwad Garden and a case has been registered on the complaint of Ghanshyam Lakhnnavi. The gift envelops contained roughly Rs 50,000. In the third incident, thieves broke into house in Shantinathpuri Colony, but were forced to flee when the family woke up to sounds.