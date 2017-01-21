Indore Crime Roundup: Alprazolam tablets seized, 2 held

INDORE: Two persons were arrested with banned Alprazolam tablets on Friday. The accused have been booked under the NDPS act and are being questioned.

In the first instance, Malharganj police received a tip-off that a man was trying to sell banned substance near Chhipa Bakhal Hanuman Mandir in Malharganj area.

A joint team comprising personnel from Malharganj Police Station and Crime Branch went to the spot described by the informer and detained one Shahnawaz alias Shanu (23) a resident of Chandan Nagar. A search on his person revealed 3,045 tablets of Alprazolam which were promptly seized.

Similarly, Banganga police received a tip-off that a man was trying to sell banned substance near Marimata Chouraha.

A joint team comprising personnel from Banganga police station and Crime Branch went to Marimata Chouraha and detained one Uday Singh (42), a resident of Malviya Nagar, Kishanganj. A search on his person revealed 2120 tablets of Alprazolam which were promptly seized. The two men were booked under NDPS act and are being questioned.

Family members stabbed

Goons barged into the house of a member of Nagar Suraksha Samiti and thrashed and stabbed him and his family. The police registered a case and a search is on for the accused. According to the police, accused Balram Mali, Ravi and one other went to the house of Ashok Verma in Palda area late in the night and called him out. As Ashok came out, he was beaten up and when his wife Saina and daughter tried to intervene, they were also thrashed and later stabbed. The accused then went on a beating and stabbing spree. Verma, a member of Nagar Suraksha Samiti, was on duty with the police at a check post in the area when he had stopped Balram and not liking this, Balram resorted to the violence.

Tyres stolen

Thieves stole tyres loaded on a parked truck near Rajeev Gandhi Square. The driver discovered the theft on Friday morning and reported the matter to the police, which registered the case and started probing the matter. According to the police, a case was registered on complaint from driver Omkar Singh Biisen. Singh had loaded his truck with tyres and parked it at Madhur Fuel Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Square. When he went around the truck at 4 am to start for Jabalpur, he found the covers cut off and some tyres missing. The value of stolen tyres is pegged at a little over Rs 2 lakh.

Woman succumbs to burns

A woman, who received severe burns five days ago, died at a hospital on Thursday night. According to the police, the woman was identified as Farida of Jalla Colony, Khajrana. Farida’s husband told the police that she was making tea on January 15 when the gas stove burst into flames and engulfed Farida. She was admitted to the burn unit of MY Hospital with 80-85 per cent burns and succumbed on Thursday night.

Youth attacked

A youth was intercepted by 3 bike-borne men who stabbed him and looted his mobile phones along with his wallet.

According to the police, Shahhrukh Khan of Rajmohalla was returning home from Ahirkhedi after working in his fields when the motorcycle-borne men stopped him. Before Khan could comprehend what was happening they stabbed him repeatedly, looted his mobile phones and wallet. His cries for help attracted other people in the vicinity who rushed Khan to the hospital.