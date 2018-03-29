Indore: Crime Round Up

Indore: Attacked in separate incidents 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by some people following an altercation that took place in Mahalaxmi Nagar on late Tuesday night. According to police, complainant Kamal Rathore said his brother Ramu Rathore was stabbed by accused Kanha and his accomplices.

The accused stopped Rathore on the way and hurled abused at him over petty issue. In the process, accused stabbed him causing severe injuries in his stomach and hand. Local residents intervened after Rathore raised an alarm following which the accused threatened the victim and fled. The victim was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, 56-year-old Mohammad Sharif was allegedly stabbed by three persons on refusing to give extortion money at Rama Colony in Chandan Nagar on Tuesday. Accused Ajju, Babu Alias Ashraf and an unidentified person came to his house and demanded Rs 2,000 from his son Afjal. On refusal, the accused hurled abuses and stabbed him in his leg. He threatened the victim and fled.

2 Women molested in separate incidents

Police booked a man for allegedly molesting and stabbing a 29-year-old woman in MIG on Tuesday. According to police, accused Akash Kumhare held the victim’s hand and forced her to go with him at Ambedkar Nagar on Monday. The woman refused after which he stabbed her in back. The accused then threatened the victim and fled from the scene.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman alleged that a person forcefully entered her house and molested her in Banganga area on Tuesday. She was alone when accused Deepak Chauhan barged in her house and molested. The accused was forcing the victim to marry her. On raising alarm, the family members and local residents intervened following which the accused threatened and fled.