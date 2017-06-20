Indore: Crime Round-up Youth booked for raping girl on pretext of marriage

Indore: Police have registered a case of rape against a youth on the complaint of a 23-year-old girl in Vijay Nagar police station on Sunday. The accused sexually assaulted the victim several times over a span of one year on pretext of marriage and refused later, alleged the complainant.

According to police, the victim, resident of Meghdoot Nagar, has lodged a complaint against Abhilash Yadav, resident of Chandra Nagar, for raping her over a period of one year.

“The victim informed us that she and the accused had met in January 2015 in a function and became friends. After few days of friendship, the accused proposed the girl and raped her on her flat after promising to marry her,” police said.

Later, the accused refused to marry the girl and started threatening him for not to force him for the marriage. Police have registered a case in the incident and looking for the accused.

2 booked for sexually harassing minor boy

A case against two persons has been registered in Tukoganj police station on Sunday for sexually harassing a minor boy. The accused were identified as Pintu and Vivek of same locality, who lured the body to an isolated place and assaulted him sexually. “The incident came to light when the victim informed his parents about the incident. We have registered a case against the accused under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” police said. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.