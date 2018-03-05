Indore Crime Round-up: Woman commits suicide

Indore: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from ceiling at her residence in Khajrana area on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Surbhi Shukla, wife of a hotel manager, a resident of Harsidhhi Nagar. She was found hanging by the family members in her room. She was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have started investigation after sending the body for autopsy.

Surbhi got married with Shivam Shukla in 2015. Her parents are staying in UP. Husband Shivam is employed as a manager with a renowned hotel of Kerala. He was in Kerala at the time of the incident while his parents were in the city.

Parents of the deceased were also informed by the police about the incident. Police will record statements of the husband and other family members of the deceased to find out the exact reason of her suicide.

Man tries to molest girl, held

A man was caught by local people in Deveguradiya area while trying to molest a three-year-old girl on Saturday. The accused was later handed over to police for further action. According to Khudel police station, mother of the victim lodged a complaint with police that her daughter was playing near Devguradiya temple when the accused Vineet of Bhicholi Mardana area tried to molest the girl. The local people caught and thrashed him before handing him over to police.

Police have booked the accused under relevant section of the IPC and started investigation into the case.