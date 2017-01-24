Indore Crime round-up: Two commit suicide by hanging them self’s

Indore: A 27-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging self from the room ceiling in Raoji Bazaar area on Sunday late night. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Hathipala area. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was taken to hospital but it was too late. Sources claimed that Yogesh was employed with Indore Municipal Corporation. It is assumed that he took the extreme step following some family dispute. Police have sent the body for autopsy and are trying to know the reason of his suicide. Statements of his family members are also being recorded by the police.

In another case, one Nisha (20), wife of Kamal and a resident of Shanti Nagar, committed suicide by hanging self from the room ceiling. The incident was discovered when one of her family members found her hanging in her room. They immediately took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and reason for her extreme step could not be established yet.

Wife, two others booked in transporter’s suicide case

Police booked a woman and two others in connection with the death of a transporter in Central Kotwali area on Sunday. According to police, transporter Rakesh Agrawal, a resident of Kanchanbagh, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on May 24, 2016. In his suicide note he had stated that wife Preeti, her brother-in-law Rupesh and her father Krishnagopal were harassing him over a family dispute. During investigation, it was found that the accused were threatening him to file a fake case of dowry against him after that he took such an extreme step.

Man thrashed by brother-in-law

A man was allegedly beaten up by his brother-in-law when he went to meet his son in Aerodrome area. Police said that one Sunny Goliya of Bangarda Road lodged a complaint that his wife along with their one-year-old son Siddharth is living at her parents place in Shriram Nagar following a dispute for a few months. He had gone to meet Suddharth on Sunday and his brother-in-law Bramha picked up an argument and stopped him to meet Siddharth. Later, he thrashed him and attacked him with an iron rod. Police are investigating the matter.

Two brothers booked for extortion

Two brothers were booked for allegedly extorting money from a youth in Banganga area on Sunday. Police said that one Karan Yadav and his brother Arjun Yadav of Sugandha Nagar were booked on the complaint of Rakesh Prajapati of Kushwah Nagar area of the city. He stated in his complaint that the accused demanded money for consuming liquor. They thrashed him and threatened of dire consequences when he refused to give money.