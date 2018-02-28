Indore: Crime Round-up: Three held for stealing TVs from pub

Indore: Three persons were arrested by the police for stealing televisions from C-21 Mall and four televisions were recovered from their possession on Tuesday. According to Pardisipura police station in charge Rajeev Tripathi, a tip-off was received that three youths were trying to sell stolen TVs near Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area after which the police arrested them.

Four TVs were recovered from them. The accused could not present any bill of the TVs and they confessed to steal them from C-21 Mall a few days ago. The accused identified as Shyam Gurjar, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Vinod Mehra and Ravi Damke of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta told police that they were working in the mall as cleanliness workers. They had stolen the TVs from a pub on fifth floor of the mall in day time. They had hidden the stolen TVs in garbage bags so that they could not be caught.

Youth held consuming drugs

Crime branch arrested a youth while consuming brown sugar on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off police team arrested 21-year-old Shahnawaz of Kagdipura from near Bhilat Temple while he was consuming drugs. The accused is drug addict and he was earlier nabbed by Chandan Nagar police station staff in connection with selling illegal liquor. He was booked under NDPS Act and the police are trying to know about the persons to whom the accused was taking drugs.

Man killed in accident

A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his car in Betma area on Tuesday. According to the police, Azad Nagar residet Daraz along with a friend had gone to Jaipur for some work and were returning home when a truck hit their car in Betma area injuring the duo severely. They were rushed to hospital where Daraz died during the treatment.