Indore Crime Round-Up: Speeding truck kills youth, injures friend

Indore: A youth was killed and his friend critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on Bypass Road on Tuesday night. The truck driver managed to escape.

According to Tejaji Nagar police, Yogesh, 19, of Tejaji Nagar area and his friend Rahul Jain were returning from Simrol when the mishap occurred. They were rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. While Yogesh succumbed to his injuries, Rahul’s condition was stated to be critical. The truck driver managed to flee.

Rs 32000 stolen by cloning debit card

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for fraudulently withdrawing money from debit card of a person on Tuesday. It was believed that the accused had cloned victim’s debit card. According to police, Lekhraj Dixit of Kampel lodged a complaint that the accused had stolen money from an ATM booth in Banda of UP. He realized the fraud after checking his bank statement. He immediately got the debit card blocked and lodged a plaint with cyber cell. He was later directed to Vijay Nagar police station. The police are trying to ascertain as to how a person can withdraw money using details of any ATM card.

Man ends life

A 40-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Kshipra on Tuesday. Police said that the deceased was identified as Hukum Singh. Singh was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to MY hospital but could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are recording statement of his family members.