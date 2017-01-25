Indore Crime Round-Up: Man robbed of two-wheeler, valuables

Indore: Six motorcycle borne men robbed a man of his motorcycle, wallet, mobile phone and other valuables and left him in at an isolated place.

The victim was returning home from a wedding function when he ran out of petrol and the men on the pretext of helping robbed him. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, a case was registered following a complaint filed by Bhadar Singh (30), a resident of Jai Bhawani Nagar, Aerodrome Road. Singh hails from Sehore and is employed as a manager in a private finance company.

On Sunday he had gone to Ujjain to attend a wedding and while returning to the city, he ran out of petrol near Indian Oil petrol pump on Indore Ujjain Road. However, the pump was closed and he started pushing his vehicle. Meanwhile, six men riding two motorcycles arrived and stopped offering help to him.

After pushing the vehicle to a lonely spot, the gang threatened Singh with a knife and snatched his motorcycle, wallet, mobile phone and other valuables and fled the scene.

Youth booked for not returning rented cameras

A youth rented cameras and accessories and did not return them. Police are investigating into the matter after the owner of the equipment filed a formal complaint. According to the police, complainant Mahesh Bhatia rented three cameras and two lenses to one Karan Patel, a resident of Bharush, Gujarat. The equipment is valued around Rs 6 lakh and when Karan did not return them Bhatia filed a complaint with the police.

17-year-old girl molested by brother

A youth molested his underage sister in Shipra area. According to the police, the incident occurred on January 22 around 01:30 pm. The 17-year-old told police that she was alone at home and was busy doing domestic chores when her brother molested her. He then threatened her with dire consequences and fled the scene. Initially she kept quite due to shame, stigma and fear but then told her mother about it on Monday night after which a formal police complaint was filed. The police have registered the case and a search is on for the accused now.

Three stabbed for relieving in open

Three youths attending a wedding function were stabbed when they relived themselves in open. All three have been admitted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, police have registered a case, arrested the two accused and are investigating the matter. According to the police, the incident occurred in Bilal Masjid, Heena Colony, Khajrana. Salman (17), Faizal (16) and Sohail (16) – all residents of Rajeev Nagar – were attending a wedding programme when they relived on the side of road. This led to an argument between them and accused Sonu and Abdullah and the duo stabbed the three youths. There was a panic in baraat after the attack until police came and rushed the injured youths to hospital.

Goon beats up man for refusing money

A goon beat up a youth when he did not pay the money the accused demanded. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to the police, complainant Virendra Singh was passing through Sanjay Setu when he was stopped by one Anil Maratha who demanded Rs 5000 from him. Singh refused whereupon Maratha fell upon him and beat him up. He then left the scene threatening to kill him.

Girl commits suicide

A girl residing in Palasia area committed suicide on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the girl was identified as Neha (25), daughter of Gautam and a resident of Geeta Bhawan Square. Neha hailed from Kolkata and had moved to the city some time ago with her family. The family members found Neha hanging from the ceiling of the house early in the morning. They called the police and rushed her to MY Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The reason for suicide is not yet established. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Cash, jewellery stolen in separate incidents

Thieves broke into a PDS (ration) shop located in Talawali Chanda and took away cash. According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint of Lakhan Singh Thakur, a salesman in the shop. Thieves entered the shop through the roof and committed the theft.

In another incident, thieves broke into a house in Gulmohar Colony and decamped with goods worth thousands. According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint of Vandana Saraswat. The thieves took away gold rings, earrings, tops, chains, etc and the value of the stolen items is yet to be determined.