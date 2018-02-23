Indore Crime Round-up: Man injured in sword attack

Indore: A 45-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, stabbed and threatened by his brother, sister-in-law and one other person following an altercation in Depalpur area on Wednesday. According to police, victim Uday Singh alleged that his brother Lal Singh, sister-in-law Shivani and Dinesh abuse him verbally following a dispute and attacked him with a sword causing critical injury on his neck.

The complainant claimed that the accused thrashed him with a wooden stick causing severe injuries. However, as the victim’s son Gopal intervened the accused thrashed him with a wooden stick as well. According to reports, Shivani was also injured in the dispute.

Two stabbed

A woman was allegedly stabbed by a 20-year-old youth following an altercation at Professor Colony in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday. According to police, the complainant alleged that accused Rahul was drunk and trying to molest her 11-year-old daughter when she intervened. On resisting the accused abused verbally and thrashed her. The accused then stabbed the victim with a sharp edged weapon causing severe injuries to her hand. In another incident, complainant Raju Kotul alleged that he was stabbed by his son-in-law following a family dispute at Rishi Palace Colony in Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday. The victim alleged that accused Rahul along with his father Ajjupal and mother Sakkobai stabbed him causing severe injuries to his hand. However, as the victim raised an alarm the accused fled the scene.

Theft in locked house

Thieves struck a locked house at Mahalaxmi Nagar in Lasudiya area and decamped with valuables on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Vikas Khare, a resident of Srinagar Annexe alleged that her sister Mamta Shrivastav was away in France with her family and he found that the gate lock of the house was broken and households were in disarray on February 18. The thieves took out the digital locker at the victim’s house and allegedly stolen gold jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh. Police suspect that the thieves had prior information about the family’s abroad visit.