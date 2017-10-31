Indore: Crime Round-Up: Man beaten to death by friend

Indore: An unidentified man, aged around 30 years, was found critically injured near Khemni Village in Khudel police station area on Sunday. According to police, the man was found critically injured by a local resident, who then informed ambulance and rushed the injured to MY Hospital. However, the man died while undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Rakesh Lodhi, a resident of Dewas had a fight with his friend Kanhaiya, a resident of Semlia Chau over some monetary dispute. According to eye witness Subhash, later the fight turned violent as Kanhaiya attacked the deceased with a wooden stick causing severe head injuries.

The accused then took injured Rakesh to an isolated area and dumped him there. Police found the accused was employed with a private finance company in Dewas and had helped Rakesh by financing a LED TV worth Rs 16,000. Later, as Rakesh changed his mind, Kanhaiya bought the TV after paying Rs 8,000 to the deceased, with a promise to pay the remaining amount soon.

However, after the accused failed to repay the money, Rakesh went to meet the accused, when he thrashed him following an altercation. Police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Man thrashed by wife, her friend

A case was registered against a woman and her friend for thrashing her husband in Juna Risala area on Sunday. According to Sadar Bazaar police staff, the victim Abdul Shahid, a resident of Juna Risala alleged that he was harassed and thrashed by his wife Sajjo Bai, a resident of Juna Risala and her friend Imran, a resident of Dhar Road. The victim found that his wife was frequently in touch with the man and when he questioned her regarding his phone calls to her, she picked up a fight with him. Later, his wife called her friend Imran and both of them tied the victim with a rope and thrashed him, injuring him badly. The victim suffered severe head, ear and eye injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case in the incident.

Drunkard damages three vehicles

A drunken man damaged three vehicles after he was denied money for purchasing liquor in Bholenath Colony on Sunday. According to police, complainant Bhagwan Singh Pawar alleged that he was standing outside his house when the accused Dhamma Alias Dharmendra Pawar approached him and started demanding Rs 1,000 to purchase liquor. When the complainant refused to give the money Dhamma started fighting and later, the accused damaged complainants motor cycle, Dharmapal Singh’s scooter and VInod Singh’s bike with an iron rod. Police have registered a case against the accused.