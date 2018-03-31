Indore: Crime round up

Indore: Three unidentified persons including a woman were booked by Bhanwarkuan police for stealing a bag containing cash and valuables from a marriage function here on Thursday. According to the police, Prakash Gilani of BK Sindhi Colony lodged a complaint that there was a marriage function in his family at Lake View Garden and Resort, Pipliyarao area on March 14 last when the bag containing cash and jewelry worth Rs 80,000 was stolen.

The police, during investigation, managed to recover the CCTV footage in which two youths and a woman were captured while committing the crime. The accused reached the venue as guests and later they reached near the bag, kept on a chair. The woman accomplice is seen while stealing the bag after which they managed to flee the spot. The police said that efforts were on to trace the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

Youth booked for raping woman

A youth was booked by the police for allegedly raping a divorced woman on the promise of marriage in Pandharinath area on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Harda, stated in her complaint that one Nandu alias Nadeem of Pinjara Bakhal had met her six months ago. They started staying in Pandhrinath area as live-in partners when the accused raped her several times on the pretext of marriage. On March 27, the accused allegedly dropped her back in Harda. The accused later thrashed her when she returned to the city. The police are investigating the case.

Man booked for dowry harassment

A man was booked for dowry harassment on the complaint of his wife in Chandan Nagar area on Thursday. Police said that Green Park Colony resident Ayesha stated in her complaint that her husband Imran Khan of Khajrana was harassing her for a bike and Rs 50000 as dowry for the last few days. She was staying with her parents where Imran reached and thrashed her. A case under Section 323, 294, 506, 498-A of the IPC was registered against the accused. Further investigation is on.