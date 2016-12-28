Crime rate goes down, cops bask in success

Indore: The economic capital of the state was also once known as crime capital. DIG Santosh Kumar Singh was posted in the city and his efforts to control the crime bore fruit as crimes dropped substantially and the city once again became livable. The statistics of crime from January 1 to December 15, 2016 shows that crimes have indeed dropped and cops were seen in the field more often than not.

Crime control successful

The city police was largely successful in controlling crime in 2016. Crimes such as murders, attempted murder, dacoity, chain snatching, loot, burglaries, theft, vehicle thefts, riots, rapes etc dropped considerably. Number of instances where police foiled the crime before it was perpetrated also rose due to strong intelligence network.

During DIG Singh’s tenure from May 20, 2015 to December 4, 2016, city police’s working changed and Crime Watch, Dial 100, Jan Sanwad, Jan Sunwai etc took off. Mahila Brigade came into existence to keep eve teasers at bay during festivities and social gatherings. Crime Watch and Dial 100 helped police bust gangs, gambling, betting and prostitution rackets while Jan Sunwai helped citizens get justice from spurious builders and colonisers. Gun and illicit liquor runners were also kept in check.

Statistics of last three years

The statistics of last three years clearly show that crime have dropped considerably. The total number of cases registered in 2014 stood at 23,268 which came down to 22,742 in 2015 and 17,163 in 2016. The statistics of last three years are as follows: